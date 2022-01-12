Several staff members in BJP's national HQ test Covid-positive

Several members of the staff manning the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters at New Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg have tested positive for Covid-19. Most of these members are part of the maintenance staff.

“Apart from national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh, some guards, some peons and members of the maintenance and sanitation staff have been tested positive,” said a party functionary.

Reports claim that as many as 45 people have tested positive. However, another party functionary told DH that the number was below 15.

“We keep on conducting routine tests, and during the last round we found several of them have been affected by the virus,” the member said.

The party’s office is now closed to outsiders, exept party members and mediapersons.

Offices on all floors were sanitised after the cases were found, said the second functionary.

The Covid positive cases come as key BJP leaders, part of the party’s core committee for Uttar Pradesh, have been conducting meetings to decide and deliberate on the party’s seat-sharing and digital strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

BJP president JP Nadda, as well as senior leaders, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and transport minister Nitin Gadkari have tested positive. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, tested positive.

