Several trains cancelled after railway accident in Odisha

A few trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 03 2023, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 06:17 ist
A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said. Credit: PTI Photo

Several long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, in which 50 people were killed and 350 others were injured, an official said.

A few trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said.

The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the official said.

He said that the 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, travelling to Howrah, derailed near Bahanaga Bazar station and fell on the adjacent tracks, an official said.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said.

Odisha
India News
trains
Indian Railways

