Severe travel restrictions not needed, doctors' body says amid Covid fears

Severe travel restrictions are no longer useful in arresting the spread of Covid-19, and are in fact detrimental to economy and development, a doctors' body has said.

“The Union Health Ministry’s decision that people transiting from a high risk country without crossing immigration don't need a negative RT-PCR report to enter India is wise and will provide relief to thousands of passengers. However, mandating even fully vaccinated Indians to negative RT-PCR reports, will amount to doubting efficacy of our vaccines and unnecessarily putting our people at inconvenience. This needs to be revisited and revised immediately,” Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General, Organized Medicine Academic Guild, said.

“Severe travel restrictions are no more considered useful in arresting the spread of Covid-19 infections and are in fact detrimental to the economy and development. Science, sanity and support of people all along should prevail over scaremongering,” said Gilada added.

“Don't only focus on problems; suggest solutions on the current Covid-19 situation in China. Government should offer help to China with its Covid-management protocol, medicines and Covid vaccines expanding its Vaccine-Maitri,” he said.

According to him, whole genome sequencing and pandemic preparedness should continue. However, focus should continue to remain on those health problems that are prevalent, to avoid any more collateral damage.

“Though we are in a safe zone, knowing the erratic behavior of SARS-CoV-2, it is prudent to take precautionary measures like using Mask in overcrowded public places. Those eligible, should take booster doses in their interest and in the interest of their aged relatives. It may become the prerequisite for travel soon. Free booster for 18- 59 age bracket are still on in India including Maharashtra and also with intra-nasal vaccine on Co-WIN app,” added Dr Gilada.