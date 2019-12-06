Sexual offences: Home Secy writes to states

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to states asking them to ensure that police is "easily accessible" and able to deal with any complaint on crime against women in a "timely and pro active manner."

In a letter written on Thursday, Bhalla said the states should also ensure strict compliance with the provision in law to file 'zero FIR' (registering cases of sexual offences in any police station irrespective of jurisdiction).

The letter came against the backdrop of the Telangana gang rape cum murder of veterinary doctory earlier this week.

"While government has taken steps to strengthen legislative provisions to deal with such offences in a stringent manner, for effective deterence, it is imperative that the police is easily accessible and is able to deal with any complaint on crime against women in a timely and pro-active manner," Bhalla said.

He also asked the states to use the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) that enables monitoring the completion of investigation in serious sexual crimes in the prescribed two-month time period. "Needless to state ITSSO has to be used regularly in monitoring the pendency up to police station," he said.

Another point highlighted in the letter was the importance of forensic evidence in delivery of justice. Bhalla asked states to review their capacities, identify gaps and take action for modernisation of their forensic laboratories.