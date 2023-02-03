SFI activists use laptop to screen banned BBC film outside Calcutta University

Activists of a Left-leaning students' organisation on Friday made arrangements to screen the controversial BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', outside the College Street campus of Calcutta University (CU), notwithstanding the ban on the film.

Members of the SFI mounted a laptop on a wooden platform in front of the main gate of the university around 5.40 pm, and around 50 people watched the first part of the two-part documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots.

"We were not allowed by the TMC-controlled police to screen it with a projector and so we have settled for the next best alternative. Two loud speakers were attached to the laptop for people to hear the commentary and dialogues.

"Due to some technical errors, however, we could only show the first part," SFI leader Samprikta Bose said.

By screening the documentary, the SFI wanted to clearly tell the authorities that "such restrictions can’t stifle our voices", she told PTI.

"This is the first time in the state that the documentary was shown openly on the roadside, and not within four walls. We wanted students as well others to watch the film. The 2022 riots happen to be an important chapter in the country's history, and we won't let anyone suppress information," she stated.

A police officer posted outside the campus, when approached by PTI, said students were told not to use a projector to show the film and they abided by the instruction.

Asked if any step would be taken against the organisers for screening it on a laptop outside the campus, he, however, refused to comment.

Police officers in plainclothes and IB personnel, however, kept a watch as the film was screened next to the main gate of the campus.

On January 27, more than 50 students of Presidency University had watched the controversial film at the common room amid electricity disruptions which they described as an "act of sabotage" by the administration.

Similar screenings have also been held at Jadavpur University.

Bose said, "Authorities at Presidency had tried to stop the screening (of the documentary) but eventually bowed down to the collective might of the SFI and the students."

A CU official said the varsity has nothing to do with the screening that happened outside the campus.

The Centre has recently issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts that shared links to the two-part documentary, which claims to have investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP, hitting out at the TMC, sought to know why the screening of the banned film was allowed outside the CU campus.

"It is quite natural on the part of TMC-run administration to look the other way when a documentary showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light and aimed at maligning the image of India internationally was being screened in the open.

"It is the same party that had also shown disrespect to the martyred jawans at Pulwama by questioning the IAF air strike in Balakot," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattachary said.