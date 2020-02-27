Delhi riots: SG Tushar Mehta to represent Police

SG Tushar Mehta, 3 others to represent police in cases related to Northeast Delhi law and order situation

PTI
PTI,
  Feb 27 2020, 14:04pm ist
  updated: Feb 27 2020, 14:09pm ist
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (DH Photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and three others to represent the Delhi Police in court cases related to law and order situation in northeast Delhi, where communal clashes broke out over the amended citizenship law.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Kaur Acharya, senior lawyers Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair will also represent the Delhi Police in such cases.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi has claimed 34 lives so far. 

