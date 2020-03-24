SGNP comes to defence of bats amid COVID-19 accusations

SGNP comes to defence of bats amid COVID-19 accusations

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Mar 24 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 07:16 ist
Greater Short-nosed Fruit Bat (Cynopterus sphinx) - Nilesh Mane

Even as social media was flooded with bats being the cause of COVID-19, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) came to their defence.

In a Facebook post, the SGNP put out brief information on bats.

"Bats (both fruit bats and predatory bats) are known to host some viruses within their bodies; still there is no reason why they should be blamed for epidemics like COVID-19, SARS and Nipah.

Their innate ability to harbour potentially dangerous viruses within them and yet not get infected by them is a matter of serious medical research and may hold the key for the future," it said.

"At the same time, their contribution to pollination, seed dispersal and pest control is immense.

Moreover it is rapid degradation of forests and some people's lust for exotic, wild food, that is pushing us into dangerous proximity of wild species, who otherwise prefer to stay secluded," it said on zoonotic diseases.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bats
