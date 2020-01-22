Shabana Azmi 'stable', 'recovering': Sources

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is "stable and recovering" in a Mumbai hospital, sources close to her family said on Wednesday.

Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18.

The 69-year-old actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were rushed to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and were shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day.

"She is stable and recovering," a source close to the family told PTI.

There is no clarity about when she will be discharged from the hospital.

Hospital authorities remained unavailable for comment.

Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence.