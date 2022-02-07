Shah Rukh Khan faces flak from BJP for 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

While paying his respects at the funeral of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered a dua and recited a prayer. When he was finished, he blew into the wind as per the customs.

Despite the Islamic tradition being well-known, BJP leaders and followers tried to make it look like Khan was "spitting" on Mangeshkar on social media. Arun Yadav, the state in-charge of the BJP in Haryana, was one of the first to make this claim, tweeting "Kya isne thuka hai?(Did he spit)?" alongside a video clip.

Prashant Umrao, another BJP leader too, made the allegation.

While the 56-year-old actor received much flak, he was also supported by several, who criticised those who spoke against it for being unware of Islamic customs, while many of the actor's fans appreciated his tribute to the late singer, including stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

You can’t take SRK down there’s an entire generation of adults who called trains “Chaiya Chaiya” as kids.

He’s our childhood, we all have something to cherish about him. SRK represents every Indian the sanghis trying to spread nonsense don’t even represent every Hindu… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 7, 2022

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also slammed the BJP for its attempts to communalise the event, and called it "peak evil" which needs to be eradicated.

There are no depths to which BJP will not stoop to - Haryana BJP leader tries to communalize Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers during Lata Mangeshkar's last rights.

Its not peak stupidity - this is peak evil which needs to be eradicated. BJP must go!https://t.co/cvZOtuCTmZ — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 7, 2022

Watch the latest DH Videos here: