Shah Rukh Khan faces flak from BJP for 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

While the 56-year-old actor received much flak, he was also supported by several, who criticised those who spoke against it for being unware of Islamic customs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 14:58 ist
Bollywood Actor Shahrukh Khan pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS Photo

While paying his respects at the funeral of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered a dua and recited a prayer. When he was finished, he blew into the wind as per the customs.

Despite the Islamic tradition being well-known, BJP leaders and followers tried to make it look like Khan was "spitting" on Mangeshkar on social media. Arun Yadav, the state in-charge of the BJP in Haryana, was one of the first to make this claim, tweeting "Kya isne thuka hai?(Did he spit)?" alongside a video clip.

Prashant Umrao, another BJP leader too, made the allegation.

While the 56-year-old actor received much flak, he was also supported by several, who criticised those who spoke against it for being unware of Islamic customs, while many of the actor's fans appreciated his tribute to the late singer, including stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also slammed the BJP for its attempts to communalise the event, and called it "peak evil" which needs to be eradicated.

