Shah Rukh, Salman Khan condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday offered their deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the demise of his mother Heeraben.
Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.
Shah Rukh took to Twitter to condole Hiraben's demise.
Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2022
Salman also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the prime minister.
Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than loosing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need .. @narendramodi
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 30, 2022
On Friday, a host of film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Dharmendra paid tributes to Hiraben.
