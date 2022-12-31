Shah Rukh, Salman condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Shah Rukh, Salman Khan condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 31 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 15:00 ist
Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday offered their deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the demise of his mother Heeraben.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to condole Hiraben's demise.

"Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul," the 57-year-old actor tweeted.

Salman also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the prime minister.

 

"Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need.. @narendramodi" the actor said.

On Friday, a host of film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Dharmendra paid tributes to Hiraben.

