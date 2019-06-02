Shah visits Police Memorial in first public engagement

A day after taking over as Home Minister, Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial on Sunday and paid tributes to over 34,000 policemen who sacrificed their lives while on duty.

This was his "first public engagement" after assuming charge as Home Minister on Saturday.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain accompanied Shah to the memorial, a 30-foot-tall and 238-tonne black granite structure unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 last year on the occasion of police commemoration day.

Shah laid a wreath at the 30-feet tall central sculpture. Earlier, the guards presented a salute to the Home Minister.

"I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he tweeted after his visit to the memorial in Chanakyapuri.

The home minister said he was overwhelmed after visiting the memorial, which was erected as a mark of respect to over 34,000 policemen who sacrificed their lives protecting the nation. "I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice," he said.

At the venue, he also visited the National Police Museum located at the basement in the complex, where officials explained to him the various exhibits depicting police history, valour and achievements made in different theatres across the country.

"Paid homage to more than 34,000 martyrs of police and security forces. Our great nation is safe today because of their supreme sacrifices. I pay my utmost respects to those martyrs and their families. This visit gave me more inspiration and energy to serve our nation," he wrote in the visitor's diary.