Pronouncing its verdict in the Shaheen Bagh case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that under the right to protest, public places cannot be occupied indefinitely.

"Social media channels often fraught with danger lead to the highly polarising environment and this is what was witnessed in Shaheen Bagh. Started out as a protest and caused inconvenience to commuters," the court said.

"Dissent and democracy go hand in hand," the apex court said.

More to follow...