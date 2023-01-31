Modi condoles death of ex-law minister Shanti Bhushan

Shanti Bhushan will be remembered for contribution to legal field: PM Modi

Bhushan died Tuesday at his home in Delhi following a brief illness. He was 97

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 22:31 ist
Former law minister Shanti Bhushan. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan and said he will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. 

Read | Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan dies at 97

Bhushan died Tuesday at his home in Delhi following a brief illness. He was 97.

A senior advocate, he served as law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet. 

Modi said, "Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

 