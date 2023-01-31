Shanti Bhushan will be remembered for contribution to legal field: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan and said he will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged.
Bhushan died Tuesday at his home in Delhi following a brief illness. He was 97.
A senior advocate, he served as law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet.
Modi said, "Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."
