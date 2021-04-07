Sharad Pawar gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

NCP chief Sharad Pawar received the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at his residence here on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Health Day.
The 80-year-old leader got the first dose on March 1, a statement from the party said.
A medical team from the government-run J J Hospital was present at Pawar's residence to complete the vaccination procedure.
Read more: Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra getting worse: Pawar
Pawar appealed to people to get their inoculation completed, as per Centre's guidelines, at the earliest.
The NCP chief recently underwent a procedure for the treatment of a stone in the gall bladder and is likely to undergo a surgery soon.
After the medical procedure at the Breach Candy Hospital here, he was advised to rest. The NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
