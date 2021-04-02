Sharad Pawar is in good health, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Pawar is in good health, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

  Apr 02 2021
NCP chief Sharad Pawar who underwent a surgical procedure for the removal of a gall bladder stone two days ago is responding well to the treatment, a party leader said on Thursday.

He underwent a check-up at 7 pm and is now allowed to walk and take solid food, said Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Twitter.

Pawar was responding well to the treatment and was in excellent health, said Malik.

Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwent endoscopy for the removal of a gall bladder stone on the same night.

