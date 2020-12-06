Pawar to meet President on Dec 9 over farmers' protest

Sharad Pawar to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over farmers' protest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 06 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 18:25 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI file photo.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest against agrarian laws, the party said here on Sunday.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the former Union agriculture minister will apprise Kovind of the situation in the country in the backdrop of the protest.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force.

The NCP had staged a walk-out in the Rajya Sabha when the three farm bills were introduced in September during the Parliament's monsoon session.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sharad Pawar
Farmers protests
Ram Nath Kovind
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as widespread: Report

Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as widespread: Report

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 