Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia case but to remain in custody

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to the 2019 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia, according to a LiveLaw report.

However, he will remain in custody over cases against him in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid Saifi and several others, including Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in the North-East Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

More to follow...