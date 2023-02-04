Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia case

Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia case but to remain in custody

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others have been booked under UAPA and provisions of IPC for being 'masterminds' of the 2020 Delhi violence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 04 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 12:05 ist
Sharjeel Imam. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to the 2019 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia, according to a LiveLaw report.

However, he will remain in custody over cases against him in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid Saifi and several others, including Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in the North-East Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

More to follow...

 

