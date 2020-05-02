Sharp spike in COVID-19 cases as India moves to lockdown 3.0

As it moved the Phase-III of the lockdown, India registered the sharpest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day as the coronavirus infected 2,411 persons taking the total confirmed cases to 37,776.

However, on the brighter side, 10,017 patients suffering from the respiratory illness have recovered and discharged from hospitals, putting the recovery rate at 26.51%, a progressive increase over the past few days.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed up to 1,223, an increase of 70 in a single day. But, the mortality rate appears to be flat with 3.23% of the total infected persons succumbing to the disease.

Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state by COVID-19 with 11,506 confirmed cases, accounted for 30.45% of the total 37,776 patients reported from across the country. Gujarat was a distant second with 4,721 cases, followed by Delhi with 3738 COVID-19 patients.

As many as 41 persons residing in one single building in Kapashera locality of South-West Delhi, prompting the health authorities to turn the building into a containment zone.

As health authorities continue to wage a battle with the Covid-19, Indian armed forces are planning to conduct flypasts, light up ships, and shower flower petals on hospitals to boost their morale.

“We (wish to) convey our gratitude to each and every corona warrior and all the citizens of our nation. On May 3 there will be some special activities as a gesture of special gratitude by all three forces,” Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has issued additional guidelines on rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) used by healthcare personnel working in non-COVID hospitals.

Help desk/ registration counter, doctors’ chamber used for clinical management of patients and pharmacy counters among others have been marked in the mild-risk category and the ministry has recommended the use of triple layer medical mask and latex examination gloves, besides following social distancing guidelines and frequent use of hand sanitiser over gloves.

Chambers of dental/ENT doctors/ophthalmology doctors and pre- anesthetic check-up clinics have been categorised as moderate-risk areas where the usage of N-95 mask, goggles, latex examination gloves has been advised.