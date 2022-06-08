Sharpshooter arrested in Sidhu Moosewala case 

In a major swoop, notorious criminal Siddesh Kamble alias Saurabh alias Mahakal - who is wanted in connection with the sensational gunning down of Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala - was apprehended along the Pune-Ahmednagar border on Wednesday.

Mahakal, a resident of Manchar in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district, was arrested by the Pune Rural police in connection with a 2021 case. He was arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old history-sheeter Onkar Bankhele alias Ranya, who was shot dead on 1 August, last year.

Following his arrest, Mahakal was produced at the Shivaji Nagar court in Pune and remanded to Crime Branch custody till 20 June.

The Punjab Police has identified 8 shooters of which Mahakal along with Santhosh Jadhav, his associate who is still at large, are from Pune. A team of Punjab SIT, currently investigating the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case is expected to visit Pune and question Mahakal.