Shashi Tharoor apologises for 'distorted' map of India in manifesto

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday apologised for the distorted map of India in his manifesto with parts of Jammu and Kashmir omitted.

"Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately & I apologise unconditionally for the error," the Congress leader tweeted, along with links to the corrected manifesto.

Besides it, there was also a typo on the last page of the manifesto -- tomorrow was misspelled as 'tomorror' in the tag line 'Think Tharoor Think Tomorrow.'

After filing his nomination on Friday, Tharoor released the manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.

The BJP was the first to slam Tharoor for the mistake.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

In 2019 also, Tharoor came under attack for sharing a picture of a protest against the CAA act which showed a map of India without PoK.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

(With PTI inputs)