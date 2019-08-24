Shashi Tharoor condoles Jaitley's death

Former Union minister and MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday condoled the death of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Despite political differences with Jaitely, Tharoor said they had enjoyed healthy, mutual respect.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

"Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley?.

We first met when he was at DUSU & I was President of Saint Stephens CollegeUnion.

Despite political differences, we enjoyed healthy mutual respect & debated his Budget often in LS.

A great loss4India", the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted.