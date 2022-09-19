Shashi Tharoor meets Sonia, may throw his hat in the ring for Congress chief

Senior MP Shashi Tharoor met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who returned to the capital after a medical check-up abroad, on Monday at a time he is contemplating contesting the party presidential election.

Senior leaders JP Agarwal, Avinash Pande and Deepender Hooda also met Sonia at her residence, three days before issuance of the notification for the party president’s election.

Tharoor did not speak to the media after he met Sonia though it is learnt that the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who had signed the G-23 letter seeking clarity on leadership issues in August 2020, discussed the organisational elections.

Though he has not made any direct comments on contesting the polls, sources said Tharoor was looking at options and possibilities.

While Tharoor and G-23 leaders are for a contest, senior leaders like P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh are batting for a consensus candidate.

Interestingly, hours before his meeting with Sonia, Tharoor endorsed an online petition by a group of young Congress members seeking reforms and a pledge by presidential candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in entirety, if elected.

Sharing the petition, which was signed by over 650 people so far, on Twitter, Tharoor said, "I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young Congress members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it."

I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it. https://t.co/2yPViCDv0v pic.twitter.com/waGb2kdbTu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 19, 2022

He along with leaders like Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram had raised questions on electoral rolls for the party presidential polls but later said they were satisfied with the explanation provided by the party’s Central Election Committee chairperson Madhusudhan Mistry.

DH had on September 14 reported that Tharoor was likely to meet Sonia once she returns from abroad. Sonia will also meet Gehlot and other leaders before the issuance of notification to decide on a candidate.

Sonia has earlier learnt to have urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to lead the party but he appears to be reluctant as he wants to retain control of the state and does not want to leave space for his bete noir Sachin Pilot.

Over the weekend, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat Congress state units passed resolutions urging that Rahul Gandhi, who has made it clear to senior leaders that he does not want to return to the helm of the party, take over as president. Some more state units are likely to follow suit.

After his meeting with Sonia, Aggarwal said all Congressmen want Rahul to be the president but whether he contests or not is his decision.