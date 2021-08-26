Shashi Tharoor picks three favourite viral memes featuring him

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has not just taken over Twitter with memes that are made from his Onam celebration photos, but also with his enthusiastic reaction to them.

After Tharoor shared his Onam celebration photos a few days back, the micro-blogging site is flooded with memes where Tharoor features in a ‘Mundu’ with his hands raised to break the coconut he is holding.

Meme masters have edited Tharoor’s photo and have placed him in various venues, starting from cricket ground to a dance floor. The memes are so well done that the Congress leader couldn’t help but pick his three favourites from the lot.

Replying to a meme in which he is tagged on Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites:”

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

Tharoor went ahead and two more to his list.

Here are some more of those memes which were super hilarious but couldn't make it to Tharoor's favourites.

Shashi Tharoor catapulting gargantuan and unprecedented word in an unornamented English sentence: pic.twitter.com/jZ26dC5Pmj — hello from the other syed (@theothersyed) August 25, 2021

Trivandrum MP @ShashiTharoor smashed a coconut and it triggered a meme fest pic.twitter.com/M4NmFnRMeb — TrivandrumLife (@TrivandrumL) August 25, 2021

edo koddigaa nee nundi inspiration pic.twitter.com/XDNvjqvIYu — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) August 23, 2021