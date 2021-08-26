Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Shashi Tharoor picks three favourite viral memes featuring him

Meme masters have edited Tharoor’s photo and have placed him in various venues, starting from cricket ground to a dance floor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 26 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 17:09 ist
Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has not just taken over Twitter with memes that are made from his Onam celebration photos, but also with his enthusiastic reaction to them.

After Tharoor shared his Onam celebration photos a few days back, the micro-blogging site is flooded with memes where Tharoor features in a ‘Mundu’ with his hands raised to break the coconut he is holding.

Meme masters have edited Tharoor’s photo and have placed him in various venues, starting from cricket ground to a dance floor. The memes are so well done that the Congress leader couldn’t help but pick his three favourites from the lot.

Replying to a meme in which he is tagged on Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites:”

Tharoor went ahead and two more to his list.

Here are some more of those memes which were super hilarious but couldn't make it to Tharoor's favourites.

