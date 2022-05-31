Shashi Tharoor seeks action against CBI officials for seizing Parliamentary documents

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sought initiation of breach of privilege action against the CBI officials for seizing "confidential" Parliamentary committee documents during a search at the premise of party MP Karti Chidambaram, saying the agency's action was a "serious disregard" for Parliamentary conventions.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his capacity as Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman, Tharoor said there has been a “serious breach of privilege”, as documents and proceedings that should not be available to any other individuals than the Committee members have been seized by the CBI. Karti is a member of the panel on Communications and IT.

Tharoor said that the CBI action “adversely affects the ability” of the Committee to carry out its deliberations. “These actions by the investigative agencies constitute a serious disregard for Parliamentary conventions and the independence of the Legislative branch, and as such, warrant urgent remedial action," he said.

The CBI had conducted searches at the premises of Karti and former finance minister P Chidambaram, his father, earlier this month in connection with allegations of the former taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate visas for over 250 Chinese nationals to work in a project in Punjab in 2011.

Earlier, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Whip Kodikkunnil Suresh had written to the Speaker about the "harassment" meted out to the Congress MP.

In his letter, Tharoor said all deliberations and proceedings of the committee are to be treated as confidential till such time as it is presented before the House.

"It is distressing to note that the manner in which such conventions were blatantly disregarded...," he said adding that the CBI action has also "raised serious questions concerning brazen appropriation" of investigative agencies by the executive and their "subsequent misuse to target political opponents" of the current ruling dispensation.

"...I have been informed by the concerned committee member (Karti) that several key papers relating to the Committee's deliberations were seized, including highly confidential notes maintained by the member for the purposes of questioning witnesses, examination of evidence and so on as well as documents that were submitted for the perusal of members of the committee only," he said.

Tharoor argued that it constituted a breach of Committee's privilege as well as that of the MP and that it was a "flagrant violation of the rules of confidentiality that guide the functioning of Parliamentary committees.