Revoke minimum age rule for KV schools: Tharoor to govt

Shashi Tharoor urges Centre to revoke change in minimum admission age to Kendriya Vidyalayas

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 11 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 19:17 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to revoke the decision to change the minimum age for admission to class I in schools under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan from five to six years from 2022-23.

In a letter sent to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tharoor said that as a result of the change, many children between the age of five and six would be ineligible for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas. Hence the decision to change the age for admission should be revoked, urged Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The decision to change the age in accordance with the National Education Policy had created resentment as it was allegedly implemented by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools without adequate advance intimation. Moreover, most schools were yet to implement the new policy.

