Shatrughan Sinha ‘roasted’ for showering praise on ‘friend’ Modi

Former Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha has been drawing flak ever since he showered encomiums on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Union Health Minister, who served under Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime and was a BJP MP before joining Congress in 2019, has praised Modi for evacuating Indians from China in wake of the coronavirus.

“With an attitude of gratitude, I salute you & your people for having done the needful in an emergency situation so soon, as I always say soon, sooner the better,” tweeted Shatrughan, in his thank-you note to the Prime Minister.

The former MP, who is now campaigning for Congress in Delhi polls, also applauded Amit Shah who was at his receiving end till last year. “Since I am famous, or infamous, for calling a spade a spade, I acknowledge, appreciate & applaud you, your #PMO, also Hon’ble HM #AmitShah as well as #AirIndia & the crew who have risen to the occasion for evacuating our own children & students from Wuhan, China during the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Politics apart, elections far apart this humanitarian gesture was done in the nation interest,” tweeted Shatru.

Shatru’s tweet comes at a time when he has been busy campaigning for Congress candidates Poonam Azad (wife of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad) and Adarsh Shastri (grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri) in New Delhi.

Little wonder, Shatru was ‘roasted’ on the social media for praising Modi. “Yaar ghazab ke actor hai. You never miss acting,” tweeted one of his followers. “I find you weird, when in BJP you couldn’t find one good thing in him….I think that’s also the reason you never rose up in Bollywood la Amitabh Ji or Vinod khanna ji,” tweeted Praveen Singh. While some people asked him to remain ‘Khamosh’, others like Ranvir Singh questioned him through another tweet: “Ghar wapsi ke liye darwaza khat-kata rahe ho? (Are you knocking on the door for Ghar-wapsi, return to BJP-fold?).”