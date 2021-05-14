Sheikh Hasina subtly reminds Himanta Biswa Sarma of ethnic, linguistic, religious diversity of Assam

Even as she congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking over as the new Chief Minister of Assam, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tacitly took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leader, who called Muslim migrants from the neighbouring nation as a threat to the identity of the state in north-eastern India.

Hasina subtly reminded Himanta of the ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity of Assam, where the issue illegal migration from Bangladesh to India was a major poll-plank for the BJP during the recently-concluded assembly polls in the state.

“We believe under your visionary leadership the multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic and multi-faith people of Assam will progress towards a more vibrant society and greater development,” Hasina wrote to Sarma, who took over as the new Chief Minister of Assam last Monday, succeeding his party colleague Sarbananda Sonowal.

Read | Aim to make Assam one among top five states: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma and the other BJP leaders harped on the issue of illegal migrants from Bangladesh to India ahead of the polls in Assam. He even called ‘Miyas’ – the Bengali-speaking Muslims often indiscriminately branded as migrants from the neighbouring country – as a threat to the identity of Assam. He also compared the ‘fight’ between Assamese or the indigenous people of Assam and the immigrant Muslims with the conflict between Israel and Palestine and proclaimed that it would continue.

Hasina’s Awami League government in Dhaka has been contesting the narrative of continued illegal migration from Bangladesh to India. She and her ministers often cited the economic prosperity in Bangladesh to counter the allegation that impoverished people from the neighbouring country were sneaking into India in pursuit of livelihood.

In her letter to the new Chief Minister of Assam, Hasina also invited the state in the landlocked north-eastern region of India to reap benefits of the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

“With Bangladesh poised to graduate into a middle-income country, we invite Assam to reap benefits from our socio-economic development and growth trajectory,” she wrote to Sarma, adding that her government remained steadfast in strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and north-eastern region of India. “Further, given our locational advantage as a connectivity hub between South and South-East Asia, we (Government of Bangladesh) remain supportive of India’s Act-East policy.”

Hasina’s Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen earlier this month lauded Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for upholding Bengal’s long-cherished values – principle of religious harmony and brotherhood. Momen’s congratulatory letter to Banerjee apparently came with a subtle dig for the BJP, which the Trinamool Congress defeated in the just-concluded assembly elections in West Bengal. Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of pursuing a communal and divisive campaign to win the elections and come to power in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s poll-campaign in West Bengal. Shah’s remark on infiltration from Bangladesh to India during electioneering in West Bengal irked Hasina’s Government in Dhaka. He told a news portal of West Bengal that poor people from Bangladesh infiltrated into India as they found not enough food for them in their own country.

His comment, however, triggered sharp reaction from Momen. “I would say his (Shah’s) knowledge about Bangladesh is very limited,” said the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.