Shinde Group wants 14 MLAs disqualified, spares Aaditya

Shinde Group seeks disqualification of 14 Sena MLAs except Aaditya Thackeray

The Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has served disqualification notices to all the Shiv Sena MLAs who defied his whip for the floor test

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 05 2022, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 12:37 ist
Aaditya Thackeray. credit: PTI Photo

The Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has served disqualification notices to all the Shiv Sena MLAs who defied his whip for the floor test of the new government on Monday.

However, Gogawale also said that the notice has not been issued to Worli MLA and ex-Minister Aaditya Thackeray -- the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- as a sign of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray.

Earlier, prior to the Speaker's election and the House trust vote, Chief Minister Shinde and his group had cautioned the Shiv Sena MLAs that they could face action for defying Gogawale's whip -- as both sides are attempting to exercise their authority over the 56-year-old party.

Read | Eknath Shinde says he used to meet Fadnavis when his group MLAs were asleep

Shinde made it clear that he was the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader and Gogawale was the party's Chief Whip, and those who violated their Whip would face action.

On Sunday and Monday, the Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu and Shinde Group's Gogawale had issued separate Whips to both sides to vote as per their directives or face disqualification.

However, the Shinde Group faction had defied Prabhu's whip and the government cleared both the major tests -- July 3 Speaker election and July 4 vote of confidence -- smoothly on the expected lines.

The next round is likely to unfold after the Supreme Court hearing in the matter scheduled on July 11.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
India News
Shiv Sena
Aaditya Thackeray
Eknath Shinde

What's Brewing

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

 