Shipping Corporation gets its first woman chief 

H K Joshi has assumed charge as chairperson and managing director of The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Shipping (MOS), Government of India.

Joshi has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director, SCI by the Ministry of Shipping vide its order dated December 19. With this, Joshi has become the first woman to be at the helm of affairs of India’s largest and most diversified shipping company. Prior to her appointment as Chairman and Managing Director, Joshi has been serving SCI as Director (Finance) since February 2015 and was also holding the additional charge of CMD.

Joshi is a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) and a fellow member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. She is a PG rank holder in Commerce with specialisation in Financial Management from the Delhi School of Economics. She did her B Com (Hons) from Delhi University. She also has a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) with specialisation in Financial Management.

Joshi has been bestowed with many honours and awards, which includes ‘CMA CFO Award 2014’ from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. She has been the recipient of ‘The Most Influential CFOs of India Award’ from the Chartered Institute of Management Accounts, the UK for two successive years (in 2015 and 2016).

She has also been awarded ‘The Tenth India CFO Awards – Excellence in Finance to enable a Turnaround’ hosted by International Market Assessment India Private Limited in association with Pierian Services in May 2016. On February 3, 2018, she was conferred with the 'Best Woman Employee Award 1st Place (Executive)' by the Forum of Women in Public Sector under the aegis of SCOPE. She was also conferred with the ‘Woman of Substance’ award at the '18th Sailors’ Today Sea Shore Awards 2019' held in November this year.