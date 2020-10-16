Shipping Ministry extends discounts on cargo charges

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 16 2020, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 17:32 ist
An SOP will be evolved to ensure that discounts are given to cargo actually discharged or loaded at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port. Credit: AFP/Iranian Presidency.

The Ministry of Shipping has extended the current concessional rate of 40% discount for coastal movement of cargo and vessel related charges, for a period of further one year to clients for cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from and to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, Iran.

The levy of concessional Vessel Related Charges (VRC) is to be applied proportionately, subject to vessel loading at least 50 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) or 5,000 MT cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The ports in coordination with Indian Ports Global Limited will jointly evolve a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that discounts are given to cargo actually discharged or loaded at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port.

The aim of the extension of discount period is to promote the trade through Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, Iran. It would give a boost to coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from and to Shahid Beheshti Port.

Chabahar port
Shipping
cargo
logistics

