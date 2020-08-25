Shipping Ministry facilitates over 1 lakh crew change during Covid-19 period

The Ministry of Shipping has facilitated more than 1 lakh crew change in Indian ports and charted flights during Covid-19 pandemic period, which is highest in the world.

What is a crew change?

The crew change consists of replacing one of the ship’s crew members with another one and involves sign-on the ships and sign-off the ship's procedures, said the Shipping Ministry in a statement.

The maritime sector is among the worst-hit sectors due to coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, all the Indian Ports have been operational and provided essential services throughout the pandemic, said the statement.

Appreciating the continued efforts done by the Director-General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar in facilitating the stranded seafarer during this difficult time, Union Minister for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya asked officials to come up with robust grievance redress mechanism to facilitate the seafarers.

To sustain the maritime transportation during the pandemic situation, DG Shipping has taken various initiatives like extensions of various certificates required for sailing, Online E-pass facility for travel etc.

“An online utility has been created for verification of seafarers for charted flights and for uploading details of stranded seafarers along with online ship registrations and online charter licensing”, Amitabh Kumar said.



The DG Shipping received communications via emails, tweets, and letters from more than 2000 Maritime Stakeholders and took immediate responsive action to facilitate their needs.