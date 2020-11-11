Shipping Ministry renamed as the Ministry of Ports

The Centre has renamed the Shipping Ministry as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to this effect.

Maritime shipping and navigation, provision of education and training for the mercantile marine, lighthouses and lightships, administration of the ports, shipping, and navigation -- including carriage of passengers, and goods on inland and national waterways -- will be under it said a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, said the decision had been taken by exercising of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution and by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.

Other subjects that will come under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways include shipbuilding and ship-repair industry, ship-breaking, fishing vessels industry, floating craft industry among others.

Various autonomous bodies like the Port Trusts in Mumbai, Kolkata and others, the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the Shipping Corporation of India will also come under the ministry.

Earlier, the Centre has renamed the Ministry of Human Resources Development as Ministry of Education.