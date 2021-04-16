Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for coronavirus

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for coronavirus

Kaur tweeted that she has mild symptoms and is in quarantine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 09:48 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, who resigned over the farm laws, tweeted that she has mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at her home.

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shiromani Akali Dal
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

 