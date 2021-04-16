Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for coronavirus

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, who resigned over the farm laws, tweeted that she has mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at her home.

Dear all, I've tested positive for #COVID19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 16, 2021

