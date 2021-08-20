Shiv Sena could not make a befitting memorial for Balasaheb Thackeray: Narayan Rane

A day after a group of Shiv Sainiks conducted a “purification” of the memorial of late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park after the visit of Narayan Rane, the union minister took a dig at the ruling party saying that it could not construction a befitting memorial in honour of the late Shiv Sena supremo.

On Thursday, after Rane, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar and top BJP leaders, a group of Shiv Sainiks “purified” the place with “gaumutra” and performed “doodh-abhishek”.

Rane, the Union Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister, is bete noire of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On Friday, Rane hit out at Shiv Sena and Thackeray. “They have their Chief Minister in Maharashtra, but they could not construct a memorial befitting their founder. The people who have purified the memorial need to first purify their mind,” Rane said.

“Bescause of rains there was mud on the approach to the memorial…it does not have a proper photo of Balasaheb,” he added.

While in Shiv Sena, Rane, who was mentored by Balasaheb, had started as a Corporator in the BMC and rose to become the Chief Minister and later Leader of Opposition. However, owing to differences with Uddhav, he was expelled by late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, after which he joined Congress and became a minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front government. However, he was never made the Maharashtra Congress President or Chief Minister, and he quit the party. Later he floated Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha. A few years ago, he joined the BJP and became a Rajya Sabha member.

Ever since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power, Rane and his son and MLA Nitesh Rane have adopted an aggressive stance against the Sena and have left no stones unturned in targetting Thackeray and his son Aaditya, who is the Minister for Tourism, Environment and Protocol.