Shiv Sena defenda Munde, BJP guns for him but Fadnavis is cautious

The state BJP unit gunned for the head of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

However, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis adopted a cautious stand even as Mumbai BJP vice president Krishna Hegde claimed that he, too, was being targeted by the same woman.

“We need to consider both sides before making any demand. The party (NCP) and the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) should look into it,” Fadnavis said.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that he should be dropped from the Cabinet.

“Munde has been accused of sexual harassment and he has no right to be in the cabinet. A minister would immediately tender his resignation following such allegations but this thick-skinned government is unlikely to take any action against him, but we will press our demand,” he said.

Pyar kiya to darna kya: Sena minister

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that it was purely a personal matter.

“We should leave it to Dhananjay Munde. It is completely his personal, family matter...he has made a statement and he will find a way out of it, Raut said. However, Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar said that Munde himself has admitted to the relationship.

“Pyaar kiya to darna kya'...he has not hidden anything,” he said.