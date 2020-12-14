Shiv Sena makes last-ditch attempt to save INS Viraat

During 1999-2000, late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray ensured that decommissioned-aircraft carrier Vikrant was not auctioned.

He ensured that the move to convert her into a full-fledged museum remained alive. Thackeray was in regular touch with late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and late Defence Minister George Fernandes to ensure that the ship was not sold out. But in 2013-14, the heroine of the Bangladesh Liberation was scrapped - even after a legal battle - in Mumbai’s Darukhana area.

Now, 20 years later, decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat is meeting the same fate – she is being scrapped at Alang in Gujarat, considered the biggest graveyard of old ships.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, however, has initiated a move to save Viraat.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has petitioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to save Viraat from being scrapped, and preserve it for future generations.

“Let Viraat be a living, breathing and thriving memorial of India’s nationalism, patriotism and pride. Let us be preservers than destroyers of our rich history. Hence, it is my humble suggestion to kindly grant the NOC that would help preserve Viraat,” Chaturvedi said in a letter to Singh on Monday.

In the emotional appeal, she said that it would be a crying shame if we let go of our history without giving the benefit of knowledge to our future generations. “Viraat’s preservation is well merited and deserving of strong consideration of the government,” she said, adding that the warship can be saved if the Government of India desires – and the Government of Maharashtra would be happy to cooperate in the restoration.

“We as a nation must use our decommissioned naval ships to help citizens better understand the significance of India’s maritime history,” she said.

One of the longest-serving warships in the world, INS Viraat has covered 5,90,000 nautical miles at sea, and 22,622 hours of flying operations. The ship served for 30 years in the Indian Navy, and 27 years in the Royal Navy.

Under the Indian Flag, the ship was instrumental during Operation Parakram between India and Pakistan; apart from Sri Lankan Peace Keeping operation. Its last operational deployment was for participation in International Fleet Review in February, 2016.

The plan to convert the majestic ship into a museum has failed and she had been auctioned by Metal Scrap Trading Corporation Ltd (MSTC). The Shree Ram Group of Gujarat has purchased it for around Rs 38 crore.

At least, three states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa - had initially expressed interest in the project.