Sena writes to HM, demands social media accountability

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Amit Shah, demands social media firms be held accountable

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 20:04 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

 The Shiv Sena on Friday raised the issue of social media platforms being used to target Mumbai Police in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and demanded that the Centre hold these firms accountable.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said these platforms are being used to spread lies and hate to destabilize governments and undermine constitutional institutions.

"In the context of the suicide of an actor in Mumbai, numerous social media accounts were used to spread conspiracy theories and cast aspersions on the efficiency of the Mumbai police," Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member, said in the letter.

"80,000 fake and illegitimate accounts were created with specific intent to malign the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police force especially at a time when all efforts were directed to battle Covid-19," she said.

She also mentioned a study by the University of Michigan about how conspiracy theories about Rajput's death were pushed through social media, and a report in a foreign newspaper about Facebook's operations in India.

Guidelines should be formulated to hold social media companies accountable, she said.

"When the head of Facebook, Twitter can be called by the US Congress to answer questions and are being investigated in an open forum, then why is that the Indian government is even hesitating to ask them to explain their role in our nation," she asked.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
Shiv Sena
BJP
Sushant Singh Rajput
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Facebook
Priyanka Chaturvedi

What's Brewing

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 