Shivaram Karanth layout: SC gives BDA Commissioner 10 days to furnish info on acquisition of land

The Supreme Court has taken an exception to the Bangalore Development Authority's failure to furnish details of the land acquisition for the formation of 'Dr Shivarama Karanth layout' in Bengaluru, following the notification issued on October 30, 2018.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna gave the BDA Commissioner 10 days time to file a response or appear in person before it on December 2, the next date of hearing.

The court was examining compliance of its August 3, 2018 judgment which directed the Karnataka government and the Bangalore Development Authority not to drop acquisition of 650 acres of land for 'Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout' in Bengaluru.

The decision had repercussions for hundreds of people who have built their dwellings and establishments over the land of the layout proposed initially in 2008.

In its hearing on November 19, the court noted that the BDA did not file any affidavit in the matter, despite its order of July 30, 2019 seeking progress made for the acquisition of land.

The Karnataka government, for its part, led by Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi, said that after the final notification, the BDA has taken steps to issue notices of enquiry for passing of award as per law.

To this, the court pointed out particulars of notices have not been furnished by the state government along with the application.

Taking a serious view, the bench ordered, "we direct the Commissioner, BDA to furnish the particulars of notices issued to the land owners and other progress made for completion of the acquisition of the notified lands within 10 days, failing which he is directed to be present before this court on the next date of hearing."

In a related development, the court declined to consider a plea by a real estate developer, M/s Hill Land Properties, represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan for providing a list of lands cited in the judgement and a copy of inquiry report submitted by Justice K N Keshvanarayana to the top court. It, however, allowed the applicant to approach the High Court for the purpose and subsequently to the Supreme Court, if need arises.

The court had in 2018 appointed former Karnataka High Court judge, Justice Keshavanarayana, to conduct an inquiry for “fixing responsibility” on the officials of the BDA and the state government for excluding large tracts of land from acquisition process for the layout.