'Shivling' of ancient Mahadev temple damaged in UP's Muzaffarnagar, one arrested

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 04 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 11:57 ist
Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused. Credit: iStock Images

The 'shivling' of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district's Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the 'shivling' with a hammer.

He was identified using footage from the temple's CCTV cameras.

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.

Uttar Pradesh
Muzzaffarnagar
India News

