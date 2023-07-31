Shooting on moving train: Crime scene being reconstructed

What happened inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express after it entered Maharashtra on the final leg of its journey is still shrouded in mystery.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are engaged in the reconstruction of the crime scene that took place on the Western Railway (WR) route on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The initial statement of the accused, Chetan Kumar Choudhary (33), a Constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been recorded.

“This is a first-of-its-kind incident in India. We are not arriving at any conclusions at this stage…we will not say anything, we will not share anything that will impact the investigation and the delivery of justice,” Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said.

Also Read | Images of Chabad House, a 26/11 attack site, recovered from terror suspects held in Pune: ATS

Even as forensic experts piece together details from the bodies and the rifle is being examined by ballistic experts, the statements of several eyewitnesses and witnesses are being recorded by the police.

Both the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are involved in the investigation.

Forensic teams are picking clues from the bogies of the train, while the weapon, an AKM rifle - a version of AK-47 - has been sent for ballistic examinations.

Western Railways' Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner P C Sinha said that the accused has mental health issues. “The accused is a short-tempered person…in a fit of rage, he first shot his superior and then shot those who came in front of him,” Sinha said, however, did not specify if there was any immediate provocation or any argument among the RPF team.

Whether the accused argued with Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena is being examined.

The 12506 Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express starts from Jaipur in Rajasthan at 1400 hrs, passes through Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and reaches Mumbai Central at 0740 hrs - covering a distance of 1,159 kilometres.

The incident took place after the train crossed Vapi and entered Maharashtra.

As per a statement by the RPF, the incident was reported at 0523 hrs in the Palghar district.

“What transpired in the four to five bogies and the pantry car after the RPF team boarded the train in Surat is being investigated. We are recording the statements of RPF constables on duty, the TTEs, pantry staff, coach attendant and passengers,” officials said.

Asked about videos and photos that had surfaced in social media, Shisve said that all the aspects of the case would be examined.

Chaudhary, who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was recently shifted to Mumbai from his earlier posting in Surat.