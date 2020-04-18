Shops collecting higher prices for hand sanitiser, says survey

Despite the government fixing a price cap on hand sanitisers, shops are collecting higher prices from consumers, says the latest survey.

Among those who bought hand sanitiser, 62% paid a higher price than the one fixed by the government and 37% bought unknown brands as popular brands were stocked out, says the survey conducted by LocalCirles, a community based social media platform.

A total of 16,000 participated in the survey conducted between April 10 to 17 to find out the availability of hand sanitiser in the market and consumers experience in buying.

Though the survey revealed that 15% improvement in the availability of hand sanitiser in the second week of April when compared to March last week, still 435% of consumers unable to find them.

To make hand sanitiser available to all and prevent escalation of prices, the government included it in the list of essential commodities and fixed Rs 100 for 200 ml.

After the government request, many liquor manufacturers and beauty product manufacturers started making quality hand sanitiser but found it tough to make it available to consumers due to logistical constraints, the survey said.

The consumers have also reported that many retailers are not giving proper bills for these sanitisers of unknown brands even on request.

With Covid-19, the world is facing an unprecedented crisis which has impacted every section of society.

Hand sanitisers have become one of the most critical products in this crisis but it has been difficult for consumers to find them on shelves of retail stores and on e-commerce sites, says the survey.