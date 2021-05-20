Shortage of Amphotericin B used to treat 'black fungus' to be resolved soon: Centre

The Centre on Thursday said a shortage of Amphotericin B, which used to treat mucormycosis, will be resolved soon as five more pharmaceutical companies have got approvals for producing the drug in India.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said that within three days, five more pharma companies have got approval for producing Amphotericin B in India. This will be in addition to the existing six pharma companies that have been producing the drug.

Also read — Covid-19 crisis: Here's all you need to know about Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat 'black fungus'

The minister also said that the existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production.

He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B.