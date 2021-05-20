Shortage of Amphotericin B used to treat 'black fungus' to be resolved soon: Centre

Shortage of Amphotericin B to be resolved soon: Centre

Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B

Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • May 20 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 23:29 ist
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Thursday said a shortage of Amphotericin B, which used to treat mucormycosis, will be resolved soon as five more pharmaceutical companies have got approvals for producing the drug in India.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said that within three days, five more pharma companies have got approval for producing Amphotericin B in India. This will be in addition to the existing six pharma companies that have been producing the drug.

The minister also said that the existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production.

He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B.

