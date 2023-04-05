Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Gadkari to Rahul

Show big heart, apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Gadkari tells Rahul

The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 00:39 ist
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.

Gadkari, addressing a gathering organised as part of the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' at Shankar Nagar in Nagpur, said Gandhi should realize that he insulted the Hindutva icon due to some misunderstanding. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the former Congress president should show a big heart and tender an apology for his "crime".

"Who has given him the right to insult Savarkar? No one will tolerate insult of Savarkar," Gadkari maintained. Gadkari, speaking in a lighter vein, thanked Gandhi for giving the BJP an opportunity to make the country's youth aware about Savarkar's life and message through the yatra. The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea.

His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone." The BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have organised "Savarkar Gaurav Yatras" in the state to honour the Hindutva ideologue and counter Gandhi’s criticism against him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
V D Savarkar
Indian Politics
Nitin Gadkari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

 