Shramik Special train leaves for Bengaluru, to take 60-hours to reach

A Shramik Special train, which left for Bengaluru on Thursday night carrying 960 people from Karnataka stranded in Delhi, will reach IT city after 60-hour long journey.

Though the train was earlier scheduled at 8 pm, it left two-hour delay from Old Delhi Railway Station as several passengers have come late to the designated place. From the designated place, Delhi police picked them and dropped at the railway station.

The train will have only two official stoppages at Hubballi and Kalburgi before reaching Bengaluru.

The train first will go to Hubballi after making 35 to 38-hour journey via Bhusaval, Miraj and Belagavi. After dropping passengers of that region, it will go to Gulbarga via Gadag and Vijayapura after 8 to 10-hour journey. After dropping passengers at Gulbarga, it will go to Bengaluru via Guntakal after around 12-hour journey.

Shramik Special is running at Rajdhani Express speed since tracks are empty due to suspension of regular passenger trains, officials said still the train takes a long time as it has to criss-cross several places.

Normally Rajdhani Express train from New Delhi to Bengaluru takes 31 hours as it travels via Nagpur-Kachiguda.

The Karnataka Government already announced that it will bear the ticket expenditure of the passengers. The railways made onboard food and drinking water free of cost.

Though 1200 people stranded in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, have registered in Sevasindu website, only 960 people have turned up.

Officials in Karnataka Bhavan in co-ordination with Delhi government for logistics for ferrying these stranded people.

Upon reaching their respective destination, an official in Karnataka will make arrangements for their institutional quarantine or home quarantine.