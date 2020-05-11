Shramik Special train to Karnataka soon

Ajith Athrady
  May 11 2020, 20:04 ist
Representative image

The 968 people from Karantaka stranded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will travel to Bengaluru in a Shramik special train soon. 

Karnataka Government sent the list of people enrolled in Seva Sindu website to Delhi Government. 

Delhi Government  informed Karnataka Government to operate the train on May 14 while the state government requested for May 13. However, final date will be known on Tuesday, said Karnataka Bhavan officials.

Karnataka Government already announced that it will bear the ticket expenditure of all passengers.

Officials in Karnataka Bhavan in co-ordination with Delhi government is making logistics for ferrying these stranded people.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, officials in Karnataka will make arrangements for passengers' institutional quarantine or home quarantine as per requirement.

