Shringla, Blinken discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Shringla, Blinken discuss India-US bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Shringla, who arrived in Washington a day earlier from New York, had a series of meetings throughout Thursday

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Sep 03 2021, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 07:35 ist
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday. Credit: Twitter Photo/@MEAIndia

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday during which they discussed bilateral ties, regional and global issues including the current situation in Afghanistan.

This was the first high-level discussion between the officials of the two countries after the American withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on August 31.

“Discussions touched on bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet after the meeting.

Shringla, who arrived in Washington a day earlier from New York, had a series of meetings throughout Thursday, including with his American counterpart Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman.

“Excellent interaction this morning” with Blinken and Sherman, tweeted India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who attended the meetings along with Shringla at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

Shringla and Sherman discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan, strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, addressing the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, and preparations for upcoming dialogues, such as the 2+2 Ministerial, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

Also read: India non-committal on recognising new Afghan govt that Taliban is planning to announce soon

The two diplomats agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership, Price said in a readout of the meeting.

“The US-India relationship is defined by our shared democratic values. I look forward to continuing to coordinate closely on global challenges,” tweeted Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, after the meeting.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
India
India News
United States
US
World news
Taliban
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Antony Blinken

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

Drug threatening vultures

Drug threatening vultures

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

 