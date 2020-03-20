Shringla briefs on steps taken by India to combat COVID-19 in con call of Indo-Pacific nations

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday took part in a US-initiated teleconference of some countries in the Indo-Pacific on combating coronavirus during which he briefed the participants on the proactive steps taken by India to counter the pandemic.

The telephonic conference call, initiated by US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun for discussions among some Indo-Pacific nations on issues related to countering COVID-19, also included senior representatives from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The participants shared their assessments of the current situation with respect to COVID-19, and discussed ways to synergise their efforts to counter its spread, the MEA said.

"Foreign Secretary Shringla briefed the participants on the proactive steps taken by India both nationally and in the region under the prime minister's leadership," it said.

Shringla conveyed India's desire to regularly share its perspectives with partners in the region and to work together with others to counter this challenge.

The participants are expected to continue the conference call on a weekly basis, covering issues like cooperation on vaccine development, challenges of stranded citizens, assistance to countries in need and mitigating the impact on the global economy, the statement said.