Shun violence, will help you with jobs: Sinha to militants

  • Oct 02 2020, 17:03 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appealed to local militants to shun the path of violence and promised to help them with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He was speaking after launching the third phase of the pioneering 'Back to Village' programme in the militancy-hotbed Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Sinha said the people of J-K, especially the youth, want to tread on the path of progress and development and appealed to the “misguided” youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

“The government is ready to help with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities,” he added.

The Lt Governor said the administration will work hard to make Jammu and Kashmir one of the most developed union territories in the country.

The administration is committed to make the UT a role model of development and prosperity, he said, adding it will empower youth and strengthen the Panchayati raj institutions.

On the occasion, Sinha inaugurated a youth recreation centre and a children's library in Shermal village.

He also laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded girls' hostel costing Rs 306.34 lakh.

