Siddaramaiah unfit to be leader of opposition: KSE

Slamming former chief minister Siddaramaiah for his remark that the state government is in intensive care unit and ministers are in the hospital, district in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa said Congress leader is unfit to be the Leader of Opposition.

Read | Karnataka govt failed in tackling Covid-19: B Ramanath Rai

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said that Siddaramaiah was not eligible to become chief minister also. People defeated him in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency during the polls and he is speaking like a drunkard.

Defending the government, Eshwarappa said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is managing Covid-19 situation from the hospital and people need not panic. But they must follow guidelines of the government, he said.