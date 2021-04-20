Siddaramaiah unfit to be leader of opposition: KSE

He said that Siddaramaiah was not eligible to become chief minister also

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 16:43 ist
District in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Slamming former chief minister Siddaramaiah for his remark that the state government is in intensive care unit and ministers are in the hospital, district in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa said Congress leader is unfit to be the Leader of Opposition.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said that Siddaramaiah was not eligible to become chief minister also. People defeated him in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency during the polls and he is speaking like a drunkard.

Defending the government, Eshwarappa said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is managing Covid-19 situation from the hospital and people need not panic. But they must follow guidelines of the government, he said.

