Sidhu hails Channi's appointment as Punjab CM

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Punjab CM, saying it will 'reverberate' through India.

"Today I have seen what a CM should be like...he is working for the people. Now every problem will be sorted out.This move by Rahul Gandhi has been made in Punjab...but it will reverberate through India," he was reported as saying by India Today.

Channi took oath as the first Dalit CM of Punjab on Monday.

